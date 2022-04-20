- Advertisement -

A nabbed thief who definitely has a PhD in stealing has demonstrated how he employed spider man skills to enter an all-locked-up house.

A video that was recorded during the demonstration process has landed on the internet and many netizens have been left jaw dropped as to how he was able to squeeze himself into a tiny burglar-proof.

Apparently, this notorious thief has mastered the art of breaking into any house he targets notwithstanding how secured it is.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video;

@Chiomy_Dollars – Going through all these stress for how much?, my God!

@Mercyduakole – To the one that robbed me of my generator parts, battery and others God will expose him. When I’m struggling to firm and put things in place in my business, someone there was plotting my tears in this hard time. I could not think straight when it happened, I went blank totally ? I’ve forgiven the person and prayed for his salvation. It’s well

@Osasis_Khalif – This guy fit sneak enter heaven