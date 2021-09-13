type here...
GhPageEntertainmentRev Obofour promises to build house for TT
Entertainment

Rev Obofour promises to build house for TT

By Lizbeth Brown
Ayisha Modi, Rev Obofour and TT
- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Rev Obofour also known as Nii Adotey Gyata has pledged to build a house for veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio.

This was revealed by Ayisha Modi via her social media pages after the actor appealed for financial assistance to pay his rent.

According to the post, the popular man of God has promised to build a house for Psalm Adjeteyfio also known as TT.

She shared on Instagram; “If you associate with good people, their qualities will affect you. Be selective about who you spend your time with. I am the only daughter of a father who have sympathy and love for all human beings. Good news, Good news, Good news. The great king has done it again and this is a big surprise ?

My father Nii Adotey Gyata the 1st and my very own brother promise to build a house for Psalm Adjeteyfio, also known as T.T, a veteran Ghanaian actor. God protect and guide this kind souls, whatever they spend on this project turn thousands of blessings back to them and their generation. Great Actor T.T your prayer is finally answered ??

See post below;

This comes after the veteran actor appealed for support in a viral video about his rent challenges.

Following the viral video, the Vice President of Ghana H.E. Mahamudu Bawumia then paid for the actor’s rent for the next five years.

He also gave him an amount of 20,000 cedis for his upkeep.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, September 13, 2021
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
5.8mph
20 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News