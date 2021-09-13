- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Rev Obofour also known as Nii Adotey Gyata has pledged to build a house for veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio.

This was revealed by Ayisha Modi via her social media pages after the actor appealed for financial assistance to pay his rent.

According to the post, the popular man of God has promised to build a house for Psalm Adjeteyfio also known as TT.

She shared on Instagram; “If you associate with good people, their qualities will affect you. Be selective about who you spend your time with. I am the only daughter of a father who have sympathy and love for all human beings. Good news, Good news, Good news. The great king has done it again and this is a big surprise ?

My father Nii Adotey Gyata the 1st and my very own brother promise to build a house for Psalm Adjeteyfio, also known as T.T, a veteran Ghanaian actor. God protect and guide this kind souls, whatever they spend on this project turn thousands of blessings back to them and their generation. Great Actor T.T your prayer is finally answered ??“



This comes after the veteran actor appealed for support in a viral video about his rent challenges.

Following the viral video, the Vice President of Ghana H.E. Mahamudu Bawumia then paid for the actor’s rent for the next five years.

He also gave him an amount of 20,000 cedis for his upkeep.