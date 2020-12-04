Video of Rev. Obofuor and wife getting lovey-dovey on a Yacht in Dubai

- Advertisement -

A video of Rev. Obofuor and his wife Queen Ciara all loved up in a Yacht in Dubai is making waves on social media.

The founder and general overseer of the Anointed Palace Chapel is known for his expensive lifestyle and this video only goes to confirm it.

With a love song playing in the background, the couple got all cozy on a Yacht enjoying the beautiful ocean scenery.

The video showed scenes of the couple cuddling as the pastor held stacks of dollars and expressed his love for his endowed wife.

However, the excerpts may have been taken from an earlier period as Rev. Obofuor currently keeps a beard unlike in the video.

Regardless, the millionaire preacher’s extravagant living is no surprise to the masses.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Video of Rev. Obofuor and Queen Ciara chilling on a Yacht in Dubai pic.twitter.com/0fuFrSBzlg — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) December 4, 2020

Rev. Obofuor has recently been in the news after his advice to some newlyweds raised eyebrows.

He spoke about how a man should respect his wife and be wise enough not to rub his extramarital affairs in her face but keep it a secret.

Meanwhile, the couple- Romeo, a ”godson” to the man of God and his newly wedded wife, in an interview with Ghpage debunked the assertion that Obofuor had given them wrong advice.

According to Romeo, only the wise would understand the essence of Rev. Obofuor’s words.