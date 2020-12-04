type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Video of Rev. Obofuor and wife getting lovey-dovey on a Yacht in...
Lifestyle

Video of Rev. Obofuor and wife getting lovey-dovey on a Yacht in Dubai

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Rev. Obofuor Queen Ciara
Rev. Obofuor Queen Ciara
- Advertisement -

A video of Rev. Obofuor and his wife Queen Ciara all loved up in a Yacht in Dubai is making waves on social media.

The founder and general overseer of the Anointed Palace Chapel is known for his expensive lifestyle and this video only goes to confirm it.

With a love song playing in the background, the couple got all cozy on a Yacht enjoying the beautiful ocean scenery.

The video showed scenes of the couple cuddling as the pastor held stacks of dollars and expressed his love for his endowed wife.

However, the excerpts may have been taken from an earlier period as Rev. Obofuor currently keeps a beard unlike in the video.

Regardless, the millionaire preacher’s extravagant living is no surprise to the masses.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Rev. Obofuor has recently been in the news after his advice to some newlyweds raised eyebrows.

He spoke about how a man should respect his wife and be wise enough not to rub his extramarital affairs in her face but keep it a secret.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Meanwhile, the couple- Romeo, a ”godson” to the man of God and his newly wedded wife, in an interview with Ghpage debunked the assertion that Obofuor had given them wrong advice.

According to Romeo, only the wise would understand the essence of Rev. Obofuor’s words.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, December 4, 2020
Accra
clear sky
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
74 %
4.5mph
0 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

NPP releases the original video of the supposed bribery video of Nana Addo

News Qwame Benedict -
Over the few days, there have been a video trending on social media that sees the first gentleman of the land Nana Addo Dankwa...
Read more

Hajia Fawzia, the woman in Akufo-Addo’s alleged $40,000 bribe video speaks

News Mr. Tabernacle -
The woman sighted in the supposed bribe video of President Akufo-Addo taking $40,000 in a brown envelope that went viral days ago has broken...
Read more

Pinamang cosmetic CEO share pictures to prove why she was crying to Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
The CEO of Pinamang cosmetic has dropped some photos as she reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger's recent exposé. Controversial and self-acclaimed queen of comedy Afia Schwarzenegger...
Read more

List of all the deplorable roads fixed by the NPP government since assuming power in 2017 (Video)

Politics RASHAD -
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) lead by His excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo assumed office on 7th January 2017 after a massive vote...
Read more

Kweku Baako reveals the identity of the person who recorded Akufo-Addo’s alleged bribe video

News Mr. Tabernacle -
The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has boldly come out disclosing the identity of the person who recorded...
Read more

Nigel Gaisie drops a serious prophecy about the just-ended special voting exercise

News Mr. Tabernacle -
In yet another prophecy by the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie sees a dangerous movement of ballot boxes and...
Read more

Beverly Afaglo slams colleagues for campaigning against Dumelo just because of money

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Actress Beverly Afaglo has descended heavily on her colleagues in the movie industry for teaming up to campaign against one of their own in...
Read more

Regina Daniels knows I will marry a 7th wife-Ned Nwoko

Nigeria News RASHAD -
Ned Nwoko, the Nigerian billionaire who is married to Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has finally opened up on marrying a 7th wife after the...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News