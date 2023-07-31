type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentRev Owusu Bempah to sue Nana Agradaa
Entertainment

Rev Owusu Bempah to sue Nana Agradaa

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Nana-Agradaa-and-Rev-Owusu-Bempah-
Nana-Agradaa-and-Rev-Owusu-Bempah-
- Advertisement -

Preacher Rev Owusu Bempah has disclosed that he and his family are taking on fetish priestess turned Evangelist Nana Agradaa aka Evangelist Mama Pat.

Though we are fully aware that Nana Agrdaa and Rev Owusu Bempah haven’t been on good terms, the reason for suing her in court at the time of the post remains unknown.

Disclosing his intention to sue Nana Agradaa during a sermon in Church yesterday July 30, 2023, he mentioned that it was a conclusion he came to with his family and the church elders.

According to him, he had a meeting with his family, church elders and some pastors and they agreed on suing Nana Agradaa and that is what they would be doing in the coming days.

Also Read: Lady threatens to release the nude video with Prophet Owusu Bempah

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

“We are taking her (Agradaa) to court. It isn’t me but the family is part, the church elders are also involved and some pastors are too”.

“If we get to the court then we would see what would transpire,” he said in Twi to his congregation.

Rev Owusu Bempah also disclosed that he has helped Nana Agradaa in the past including guiding her to change her ways from being a fetish priestess to an evangelist.

“I helped Agradaa when she had an issue with New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, and also in her conversion to Christianity”.

We waiting patiently to know the charges the preacher is going to level against Evangelist Mama Pat.

Read More: R2bees and Efya only know how to smoke with Wizkid nothing else – Bulldog

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, July 31, 2023
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
4.5mph
100 %
Mon
80 °
Tue
77 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways