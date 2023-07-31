- Advertisement -

Preacher Rev Owusu Bempah has disclosed that he and his family are taking on fetish priestess turned Evangelist Nana Agradaa aka Evangelist Mama Pat.

Though we are fully aware that Nana Agrdaa and Rev Owusu Bempah haven’t been on good terms, the reason for suing her in court at the time of the post remains unknown.

Disclosing his intention to sue Nana Agradaa during a sermon in Church yesterday July 30, 2023, he mentioned that it was a conclusion he came to with his family and the church elders.

According to him, he had a meeting with his family, church elders and some pastors and they agreed on suing Nana Agradaa and that is what they would be doing in the coming days.

“We are taking her (Agradaa) to court. It isn’t me but the family is part, the church elders are also involved and some pastors are too”.



“If we get to the court then we would see what would transpire,” he said in Twi to his congregation.

Rev Owusu Bempah also disclosed that he has helped Nana Agradaa in the past including guiding her to change her ways from being a fetish priestess to an evangelist.

“I helped Agradaa when she had an issue with New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, and also in her conversion to Christianity”.

We waiting patiently to know the charges the preacher is going to level against Evangelist Mama Pat.

