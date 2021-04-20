Revealed: 14 reasons why Akuapem Poloo was sentenced to 90-days imprisonment

The judgment of the court to give the actress a custodial sentence has been met with diverse responses from Ghanaians, others.

A greater section of the public has opined that the 3 months jail term given to the actress harsh because she is a first-time offender.

The Accra Circuit Court after sentencing actress and video vixen Rosemond Brown widely known as Akuapem Poloo has released a full-court document.

The document contains the 14 factors that were considered before handing actress Akuapem Poloo her 90 days jail sentence over her nude picture with her son.

Here are the 14 reasons why Akuapem Poloo was sentenced;

The intrinsic seriousness of the offences charged The gravity of the offences charged The degree of revulsion felt by law-abiding citizens of this country for the crimes committed The premeditation with which the criminal plans were executed The prevalence of the crime within the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the country generally The sudden increase in the incidence of these crimes The age of the accused person’s son and the trauma he is going through in a society where counselling for victims of such criminal act is almost non-existent. The court also took into consideration in imposing the sentence, the following mitigating factors; The fact that the accused person pleaded guilty to the offences thereby not wasting the time of the court. The accused person’s apology on social media after the publication of the nude photograph together with her son. The accused person’s show of remorse. The fact that the accused person has had no brush with the law. The fact that the accused person is a single parent and a mother to a seven-year-old child The fact that the accused person is the sole breadwinner of her family.

Check below the document containing the above stated reasons why the court concluded to the 90 days(3months) jail term.

Akuapem Poloo on Friday 16th April 2021 was sentenced to 90 days( 3 months ) jail for publication of obscene material and other counts.