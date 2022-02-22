- Advertisement -

Kennedy Agyapong, a Ghanaian legislator, has labelled all wealthy politicians as thieves.

When asked if politics is a viable sector that young people might consider joining, the Assin Central Member of Parliament said on the GTVBreakfast show.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong responded that only people who join politics to steal get paid.

All wealthy politicians, according to the firebrand legislator, are thieves.

When questioned if he is included, he stated that he is a businessman, but that the host is free to do so because all wealthy politicians are thieves.

He instructed the host to examine the attire and living standards of several rising politicians, as well as how they became wealthy suddenly.

He said: “When they are coming, their campaign, the shoes, the sneakers, all the clothes they wear, when are going, when they become Ministers and their leaving, look at the mansions they have”

Watch the video below:

What is your view on the allegation by Hon Kennedy Agyapong? Let’s get talking