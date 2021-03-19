- Advertisement -

Earlier today we published an article of a jilted girlfriend planning to go and cause confusion at the wedding reception of her ex-boyfriend who happens to be a military personnel.

The lady who goes by the name Comfort on social media alleged that she spent Ghc 30K on him only to see flyers of his wedding on social media.

Well, the man at the center of it has spoken and narrated his side of the story leaving netizens to draw their conclusion.

According to him, the lady is unemployed and doesn’t have the said 30K from anywhere adding that he wonders what even made her say that.

The military man also known as Richard Agu narrated that he met with the said lady in October but left for the training school just after two weeks.

See screenshot below:

He explained that as at the time of seeing the lady, he had already bought the items he needed for his training and that they only thing he bought together with the lady was a pair of socks.

Richard in an audio conversation made it clear that they lady who claims to be his girlfriend doesn’t even know where he stays.

“I met her in October 2020 so how can she say she spent that much on me within this short period? She doesn’t even know my house. The day we went to town to buy my things, all she bought was socks for me”, Agu said.

He is heard in the audio saying he has proofs of everything including when he sent her 500gh to use for her indomie business which she rejected.

Listen to the audio below: