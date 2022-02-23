Roman sister goes viral with her wild dance moves (Video)

type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
A Catholic female priest has gone viral on the internet with her wild traditional dance moves.

Apparently, the female cleric is an Igbo hence she decided to thrill her followers on Tiktok with her cultural dance.

A lot of critics on the internet have descended on her for seductively shaking her body while dancing.

Others who have also fallen in love with her have jumped to her defence with the argument that her body belongs to the lord, she is dancing for Jesus.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

