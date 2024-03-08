The Royalties System In Ghana Is Easy to Be Worked On- Sarkodie

- Advertisement -

Africa’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie believes that the royalties system, which according to him is a most talked about issue in the country can be worked on.

“The royalty system has been a top issue in this country. It is something so little to do”, the rapper stated.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Ghpage.com, the rapper divulged that the royalties system is easy to implement, provided there is the right approach.

The rapper suggested that the government of Ghana, or better still the industry gatekeepers should measures in place so that musicians, if not for anything at all will get back the money they invest in their crafts.

Putting measures in place so that Ghanaian musicians will benefit from their craft just like it is done in the Western world, Sarkodie said “You just put a system in place and get the money back. We have our people here playing the music. If there was a system here where they had to log in for every song they play…This evening, they played two of my songs and that could be four cedis. How many events are they having in a week? Parties, Funerals, and naming ceremonies among others”.