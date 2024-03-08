Napo Is The Next Person to Die- Captain Smart Drops Scary Revelation

- Advertisement -

Onua TV presenter, Captain Smart has dropped another scary revelation following the death of the Deputy Finance Minister who doubled as Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, John Kumah.

Captain Smart in a viral video says that just like the deceased John Kumah, Napo has also been poisoned and secretly battling the same health problem John Kumah battled.

The controversial media personality claims Napo is the next politician on the ticket of the NPP to die.

According to Captain Smart, the reshuffle the president did aimed at getting rid of Napo and never to promote him as it was implanted in his mind.

He added that Napo should not be happy because rumors that he would be the vice president of Bawumia are impossible.

