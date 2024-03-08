Stonebwoy Does Not Speak Anyhow Because He Is Wise- Maa Linda Shades Gbee Naabu

- Advertisement -

Controversial UK-based Ghanaian Tiktoker, Maa Linda has lauded Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy.

READ ALSO: Napo Is The Next Person to Die- Captain Smart Drops Scary Revelation

Maa Linda revealed that she admires the Bhim Nation president because he is brilliant and disciplined.

Maa Linda was live on Tiktok when she commended Stonebwoy for his behavior.

According to her, unlike other musicians who trend for the wrong reasons, Stonebwoy is very careful when it comes to what to say.

READ ALSO: Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu Was Poisoned Thrice- Captain Smart Opens “Keys”

She added that Stonebwoy hardly goes to interviews because he wants to exclude himself from unnecessary controversies.

“Stonebwoy is a very intelligent person who understands his job. When other artists are speaking anyhow, do you hear him talking? He knows that music is not about challenging others but focusing on the work” she said.

READ ALSO: Forget Akabenezer, Lilwin Is The Best- Ghanaians

“Do you see him going for interviews regularly? He is not obsessed with the success of his competitors. He is a wise person and I admire him for his diligence and calm nature,” the controversial TikTok said.