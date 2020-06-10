- Advertisement -

RuffTown record signee Wendy Shay is just two years in the industry but the controversies surrounding her as uncountable.

One rumour that has been going around since her introduction into the music scene is that she is more than a signee to Bullet who is the CEO of the label.

Yesterday during an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra Fm, Wendy Shay was asked about her relationship with Bullet and to confirm if whether they were in a relationship.

Wendy Shay decided to walk out of the interview without confirming or denying the rumours.

In a new twist, an insider with the record label has asked Wendy Shay to confirm her relationship with her boss or she wakes up one day to see her sex tape with Bullet online.

According to a source, the insider revealed he/she was tired with the two always denying they are not dating when all those close to them know they are going out.

It revealed that the insider has planned to drop the video should the two deny that they are in a relationship.

Bullet and Wendy Shay have for years now been denying those rumours but it looks like more people are ready to drop proofs to prove that the two are chopping each other.