The newest controversial presenter in town Nana Romeo of Accra Fm has in a new interview stated that he has proofs to show that Wendy Shay and Bullet are in a relationship.

Since his interview with Wendy Shay, a lot of people have bashed him for how he treated the RuffTown signee on his radio program.

Speaking with Zionfelix, Nana Romeo explained that Wendy has over the years denied having an affair with Bullet and he wanted to use his program to bring matters to the end.

So in trying to do that, he decided to ask her questions about it and with the proofs he has, he just wanted all matters settled.

Sharing more information on the proofs he has, Nana Romeo explained that what he has are not mere pictures but rather pictures and videos that would send shocks down the spine of people.

He dared Wendy Shay and Bullet to come out to challenge him to bring it out if they think he is just talking without facts.

Watch his interview below:

He however in the interview stated that Wendy Shay and her management must come and render an apology to him for walking out of the interview.