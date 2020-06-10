Information reaching the news desk of GhPage.com has it that Accra Fm presenter Nana Romeo has been arrested by the Ghana Police barely 24 hours after he threatened to show proofs that Bullet and Wendy Shay are going out.

Nana Romeo yesterday during his program sort to find out from Wendy Shay if she was going out with Bullet as many people believe.

Wendy Shay who has constantly denied the rumours told him that she was not going to answer the question but would answer any other question.

Romeo then told Wendy during the interview that he has proofs to show that indeed the two of them have been sleeping with each other under the pretence of manager and signee relationship.

This angered Wendy Shay who felt the only option left for her was to walk away.

Nana Romeo hours after granted an interview with Zionfelix and revealed that he has enough proofs to show that Wendy is having an affair with Bullet.

Well, seems his words have landed him into trouble as per information available, he is currently in custody with the Ghana Police service.

GhPage.com is still following up and would update its readers soon.