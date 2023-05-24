- Advertisement -

Ghanaian artiste Fantana has revealed that she uses s3x toys to satisfy herself when she gets in the mood.

The former RuffTown signee in defending her reason for using these toys says men of these days are lazy when it comes to satisfying women.

According to her, men in this era are very lazy in bed and due to that they get tired after five minutes of having atopa.

She continued that, unlike men, the s3x toys are able to work on her for long hours until she reaches her limit.

During her interview, she claimed men nowadays are more concerned about grooming themselves just like women and therefore have no time to work on their bedroom antics which is disturbing the majority of ladies.

A claim the host of the interview agreed with her.

