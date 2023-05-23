Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Although he had previously thought of himself as the finest kisser, Tanzanian musical icon Diamond Platnumz has revealed that he has now experienced the best kisser of his life.

He said that the Ghanaian-American musician Fantana is the greatest kisser ever in a video clip from the current Young, Famous, and African reality TV series that is accessible on Netflix.

The video shows Diamond and Fantana talking, but they ultimately decided to split ways with a kiss that Fantana gave while cuddled up on a couch.

Shortly after the Kiss the Tanzanian had this confession to make; “Up until I kissed Fantana, I thought I was the finest kisser. She was eating me, not kissing me. Perfect kiss, ever.”

The two were featured together on the show as they went about their daily lives in Johannesburg, South Africa, having fun, flirting, and fighting, along with other friends who are African stars and A-listers.

As stated earlier, the show is only available on Netflix and only users with an account can watch the show.

