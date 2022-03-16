Sad! Beautiful Ghanaian lady dies while giving birth to her first child; Baby also reported dead (Video)

- Advertisement -

Hmmm, sometimes the pain life brings is unbearable – A beautiful Ghanaian lady has passed on while giving birth to her first child.

According to accounts on the internet, the deceased whose name has been given as Louisa Akorfa Afenyah died alongside her unborn child at the labour ward.

The cause of her mysterious death is yet to be known but some short videos that were made during her pregnancy have popped up & people pouring out their grief.

In the video, one can convincingly tell that late Akorfa Afenyah was very strong and healthy from the genesis of her pregnancy to its last days.

One of her close friends on Facebook posted;

“Akorfa please tell me the news I’m hearing is false oooo. My heart is bleeding ?????. Louisa Akorfa Afenya please wake up if you are sleeping ??”

Watch the video below to know more…