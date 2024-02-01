type here...
GhPageNews
News

Sad details drop as Moesha reportedly loses her memory and hasn’t spoken or moved her body for a week

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Recall that last week, GhPage.com revealed in an article that Moesha Budoing had lost consciousness after slipping and hitting her head against a wall

Unfortunately, a piece of sad news that has landed in our abode confirms that Moesha is currently fighting for her life in an undisclosed hospital in Accra.

Per the reports reaching our desks, the actress has not been able to move her body or speak for the past week.

According to close source alleged to be Moesha’s brother, the actress has also lost her memory aside from being paralyzed

This new information about Moesha’s deteriorating health was disclosed by blogger Nkonkonsa on his IG page.

Before this, initial reports suggested that the actress was responding well to treatment, offering a glimmer of hope to her well-wishers.

The loss of functionality on the right side of her body and memory loss is an alarming development which has left most of her fans and loved ones very sad!

Source:GHpage

