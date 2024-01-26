type here...
“Stroke, the whole of her right side is gone” – New alleged sad update about Moesha drops

“I miss my ex-boyfriend, I wish I could have him back” - Moesha Budoung
Late yesterday, reports that circulated on social media suggested that Ghanaian socialite Moesha Budoung was in a critical condition, allegedly brain dead and in a deep coma.

The rumours indicated that the socialite suffered a severe head injury after hitting her head on a hard surface while chilling with her friends.

While the details of the incident are sparse, Ghanaians have taken to the internet to use the hashtag “Pray For Moesha,” – Expressing concern and solidarity for the socialite’s well-being.

The unverified reports have stirred a wave of concern and empathy among Ghanaians, prompting an outpouring of prayers and well-wishes for Moesha Budoung.


Citing the circulating reports, it’s believed the socialite is in a critical state between life and death, with many hoping that collective prayers will contribute to her recovery.

A new update from the camp of popular Snapchat influencer, Sel The Bomb also alleges that Moesha is down with a stroke.

According to Sel The Bomb, the whole of Moesha’s right side is gone making her currently paralyzed.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

