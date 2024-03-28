type here...
Sad! Popular female radio presenter dies

By Armani Brooklyn
Labika Yahaya
A piece of sad news that has broken the hearts of radio lovers confirms the death of astute female radio presenter Labaika Yahaya.

As confirmed, Labika passed away at the hospital after a short illness.

Labika Yahaya

Until her death, Labika worked with Accra-based Breeze FM as a morning show host.

Before joining Breeze FM, Labika worked with Winners FM and GBC Radio.

Fans of the late radio presnter have since taken to social media to sympathise with the bereaved family.

