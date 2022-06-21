- Advertisement -

Sadio Mane has invested the money he has made from playing football into transforming his small Bambaly Senegal village into a full-fledged town.

He has dedicated money towards the building of a hospital, stadium, school and other amenities.

Sadio Mane has also tried to alleviate the poverty situation in his poor village by giving out monthly stipends to poor families.

According to Africa Facts Zone, Sadio Mane has invested over €1 Million into the transformation of his village.

He built a £455,000 hospital and €250,000 school in his village, Bambaly.

He gives each family €70 monthly.

He provided 4G internet for them.

He is building a fuel station and post office.

2,000 people live in his village.

Also, Sadio Mane who used to play on the poor pitches has taken the initiative to start building an ultra-modern stadium in his village.