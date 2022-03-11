type here...
Sakawa boy murders his 22-year-old girlfriend; Dumps her body behind her mother’s shop

By Armani Brooklyn
 A 22-year old lady identified as Shakirat has been murdered by her sakawa boyfriend in Osun State Nigeria.

According to reports, the victim’s corpse was found dumped at the back of her mother’s shop at Oke-Oore believed to have been purposely placed there by the sakawa boyfriend.

According to the source, Shakirat had gone missing since Wednesday, March 9, leaving her family in a state of dilemma.

One of the family members of the deceased who spoke with the media is reported to have said;

She was last seen Wednesday afternoon and her family members became worried when she did not return in the evening,”

“Her body was found behind her mother’s shop very early on Thursday. Some police operatives later came and took the body away. We later learnt that they took her to morgue in Iwo General Hospital,”

Spokesperson of the Osun police State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the development said police had commenced investigation into the incident.

Opalola added that the command wanted an autopsy to be carried out on the corpse, but “the family insisted on burying her and we have released the corpse to the family.”

    Source:GHpage

