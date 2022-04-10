- Advertisement -

The trend of young guys going through money rituals to become billionaires in a twinkling is something that needs to be addressed before things escalate.

A video that has gone rife on the internet shows a certain Sakawa guy who has few days to love on earth launching a massive giveaway to his fans and loved ones on the internet.

Prior to this new video, the sakwa guy had earlier confessed in one of his Tiktok videos that he has exchanged his soul for 120 billion but didn’t reveal the currency.

Apparently, since he can’t spend that huge money before his demise, he has thought it to be very prudent to share with some less financially stable people before he finally departs from the earth.

Frankly speaking, it’s not worth it to give your life away just for riches that can only be spent within a few years.