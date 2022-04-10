type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleSakawa boy shares money to his fans
Lifestyle

Sakawa boy shares money to his fans

By Armani Brooklyn
Sakawa boy shares money to his fans
- Advertisement -

The trend of young guys going through money rituals to become billionaires in a twinkling is something that needs to be addressed before things escalate.

A video that has gone rife on the internet shows a certain Sakawa guy who has few days to love on earth launching a massive giveaway to his fans and loved ones on the internet.

Prior to this new video, the sakwa guy had earlier confessed in one of his Tiktok videos that he has exchanged his soul for 120 billion but didn’t reveal the currency.

Apparently, since he can’t spend that huge money before his demise, he has thought it to be very prudent to share with some less financially stable people before he finally departs from the earth.

Frankly speaking, it’s not worth it to give your life away just for riches that can only be spent within a few years.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, April 10, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    2.6mph
    20 %
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News