Sakawa boys spotted performing rituals inside the river with white sheeps to make money by all means (Video)

- Advertisement -

A group of brave sakawa boys have been spotted in a viral video performing sacred rituals inside a river with white sheeps.

This video that has caused a stir on the internet highlights the current state of the minds of the youths who now deems it very stupid to work hard for anything.

In the video, the fetish priest who was leading the sakawa gang ordered them to speak into the mouths of the white sheeps for their prayers to be answered.

The viral trend of young guys employing shortcuts for riches is fast becoming worrisome. Society must sit up find ways and means to put an end to this canker

Watch the video below to know more…