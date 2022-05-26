type here...
Salaries of Ghana Commercial Bank staff leaked online

By Albert
Have you ever seen the salary of anyone who works at the Ghana Commercial Bank or any of the public financial institutions?

I bet your answer was ‘No”.

Well, the salaries of staff of the nation’s most profitable bank, the Ghana Commercial Bank have been leaked online.

Per the content of the leaked document, while the Bank Manager at GCB takes home a whooping GH¢10,300 excluding allowances, a clerk takes a paltry GH¢1,640 excluding allowances.

Other highly-paid officials at GCB are;

Bank Regional Manager (GH¢10,900),

Bank Operational Risk Manager (GH¢9,670),

Bank Operations Head (GH¢10,900),

Credit Portfolio Manager (GH¢9,990),

Bank Project Manager (GH¢8,260).

Check Out Full Document Below…

