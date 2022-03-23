type here...
Economic Crisis: Salaries of government appointees reduced by 30% by President Akufo-Addo
Economic Crisis: Salaries of government appointees reduced by 30% by President Akufo-Addo

By Albert
akufo-addo
As a measure to tackle the economic crisis, President Akufo-Addo has cut the salaries of his appointees by 30 per cent.

The President made the announcement during the Council of State members meeting at the Jubilee House on March 22, 2022.

He added that in the coming days, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta will announce new measures as they look forward to bringing the economy back on track.

President Akufo-Ado admitted that the economic outlook of Ghana has been poor and dire thus drastic measures needed to be taken to salvage it.

“On Thursday, the Minister of Finance will have a huge engagement with the nation, when he will be able to lay out clearly the measures that we have done or intend to take to correct or improve the ship of sail.”

“It’s no secret that our economy is experiencing difficulties. It’s also no secret that we’re not the only ones doing this.”

“Many of the issues we’re dealing with are common in other regions of the world, but that doesn’t imply the government is powerless to address them,” President Akufo-Addo said

