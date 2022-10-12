- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician professionally known as Samini has warmed hearts with a lovely photo of his gorgeous wife and pretty kids.

In these photos, Samini and his first wife alongside their four beautiful kids all looked very happy and cheerful.

Apparently, Samini has a total of 8 kids – 4 out of the 8 children belong to his first wife whose details on the internet are very scanty but we are aware he’s currently based in Canada with her kids.

His other daughter, Yelisung, for instance, started studying at the Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls (FBA) in the UK not long ago and he took to Instagram to celebrate her.

Take a look at the photos below to know more…

Below are some of the reactions of social media users who are wowed by the alluring picture

@fredblankson wrote: ‘Batio…. osiimu aky3 tan!!!’

@alfred_rockson also commented: ‘Wow, beautiful family ?’

@rvdi_567 added: ‘The child he’s holding is his carbon copy