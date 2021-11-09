Samini subtly taunts Shatta Wale as he mimics his style of talking in new video

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Reggae and Dance hall recording artiste from Wa, Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, known by his stage name Samini, has subtly mocked his nemesis in the Dancehall genre in a new video Shatta Wale.

Samini during a live interview on Joy Entertainment mimicked how Shatta Wale speaks on issues when he is irked notably when it concerns some known people in the industry.

Reminiscing how the Self-acclaimed dancehall king spoke when he picked up beef with Sadiq Abdulai Abu CEO of 3 Media Networks, the ‘Moonlight’ hitmaker mimicked the former’s style of talking in its exact manner. It was funny tho!

Samini and Shatta Wale have once had their differences years ago. The two used to attack each other at the least chance either through music, tweets, or interviews.

Despite their controversies, the two music giants came together in 2019 to record one of the nationwide hit songs titled ‘Celebration’.