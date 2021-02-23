Samini throws fresh shots at Shatta Wale

- Advertisement -

The music scene we believe is going to very interesting as two of Ghana’s biggest act Samini and Shatta Wale have renewed their beef.

According to Samini, Shatta Wale is just measuring his success with that of his other colleagues just because he has a swimming pool and got some cash from his boss NAM 1.

He concluded that Shatta Wale is a living fool.

His post on social media read: “The living fool measures the success of a man by the size of a swimming pool.living proof of the fact that depths of minds differ.A beneficiary always feels wisest until the benefactor becomes woke. Remember I did it all by myself without a “Nam1” and no one is my Don“

See screenshot of his post below: