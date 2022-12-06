- Advertisement -

Football legend and current Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto’o has been filmed in a physical altercation with a man at the World Cup in Qatar.

The incident took place outside Stadium 974 in Doha following Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea on Monday night. Shocking footage of the scene has emerged online.

At first, Eto’o appears happy to pose for photos with fans as he makes his way out of the venue, before a man with a video camera approaches him to make some comments.

The footage then seemingly shows the pair exchanging words, before the video cuts to a few seconds later, and Eto’o returns to the scene to confront the man.

Other members of the public attempt to keep them apart but there is then a physical altercation between Eto’o and the supporter.

The footage appears to show Eto’o kneeing the man in the face and knocking him to the ground.

It is unclear what the supporter now identified as Algerian YouTuber Said Mamouni said to irk Eto’o but he reacts furiously.

The unknown man is helped to his feet and did not appear to be badly hurt by the shocking blow, while Eto’o is held back again by two men.

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker is in Qatar as a World Cup 2022 legacy ambassador.