type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsSamuel Eto'o filmed brutally attacking a man outside Qatar stadium
Sports

Samuel Eto’o filmed brutally attacking a man outside Qatar stadium [Watch]

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Football legend and current Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto’o has been filmed in a physical altercation with a man at the World Cup in Qatar.

The incident took place outside Stadium 974 in Doha following Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea on Monday night. Shocking footage of the scene has emerged online.

At first, Eto’o appears happy to pose for photos with fans as he makes his way out of the venue, before a man with a video camera approaches him to make some comments.

The footage then seemingly shows the pair exchanging words, before the video cuts to a few seconds later, and Eto’o returns to the scene to confront the man.

Other members of the public attempt to keep them apart but there is then a physical altercation between Eto’o and the supporter.

The footage appears to show Eto’o kneeing the man in the face and knocking him to the ground.

It is unclear what the supporter now identified as Algerian YouTuber Said Mamouni said to irk Eto’o but he reacts furiously.

The unknown man is helped to his feet and did not appear to be badly hurt by the shocking blow, while Eto’o is held back again by two men.

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker is in Qatar as a World Cup 2022 legacy ambassador.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, December 6, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    4.2mph
    20 %
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News