Sandra Ankobiah flies out of Ghana on a private jet to celebrate her birthday

By Qwame Benedict
Today happens to be the birthday of Ghanaian actress and Lawyer Sandra Ankobiah and she has decided to celebrate the day in grand style.

The lawyer who turned 40 decided to celebrate by flying on a private jet to a coded location to relax and enjoy her birthday.

Sharing photos of herself in the private jet she captioned the post “+1 ??? another trip around the sun! Thankful for the gift of life and personal growth. Cheers to a new chapter ? off to somewhere nice to reflect. ???

