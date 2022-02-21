Sarah Adwoa Safo succumbs to pressure, deletes her Tik Tok page following Kennedy Agyapong’s fire

- Advertisement -

Sarah Adwoa Safo has deleted her Tik Tok page hours after she was put to the sword by ballistic legislator Kennedy Agyapong.

The Assin Central MP accused her baby mama of sabotaging the party by deliberately absenting herself from sittings in parliament.

He intimated that Sarah Adwoa Safo had grown wings and was acting defiantly in contravention of party ethics and parliament rules.

Speaking on GBC earlier today, Kennedy Agyapong did not mince words when he described the young lawyer as a failure:

“She’s expressing an interest in serving as Deputy Majority Leader.” That woman has been a failure in her life. Before she comes to Parliament, a full cabinet minister [for Gender, Children, and Social Protection] is demanding that she be made deputy Majority Leader.”

“You don’t come to Parliament while dancing on TikTok… Apostle Kwadwo Safo, Dome Kwabenya is not for [your father].”

Sarah Adwoa Safo on Tik Tok

Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo is on Tik Tok with the username [@sarahadwaosafo] and has at the moment 12K followers.

She has already shared three content on her page with the latest being her dancing in a red velvet gown.

After Kennedy Agyapong’s baptism of fire, Sarah Adwoa Safo has deleted her Tik Tok page completely.

Watch The Video Below: