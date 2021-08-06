- Advertisement -

Ghanaian reggae musician and radio presenter Abubakar Ahmed popularly known as Blakk Rasta has slammed Sarkodie over his recent utterances during an interview.

Blakk Rasta, on his show on Zylofon FM described Sarkodie as arrogant who has no respect for womanhood.

He explained that since the ‘No Fugazy’ hitmaker shot to fame, he has become very arrogant and there is no way he (Blakk Rasta) will support Sarkodie.

According to Blakk Rasta, the rapper has no respect for his biological mother and must render an unqualified apology to her.

The controversial media personality further added that he would have disowned Sarkodie if he was his son.

“This is not a guy I will like to support, he is too arrogant for my liking and I say it with passion. During his ‘kasahare’ time, he was very humble, even a goat, he will greet on his way.

In his own words, since he shot to fame he is unable to answer phone calls not even his biological mother’s calls.

What’s your purpose on earth if you have no respect for your own mother? This guy must come out and apologise to womanhood, its so sad. I would have disowned him if he was my son”, Blakk Rasta indicated.

Watch the video below;

This comes after Sarkodie explained in an interview why he failed to show up for a video shoot with musician Edem.

The ‘Highest’ rapper indicated that his refusal to answer phone calls has been his greatest challenge since he shot to fame.

According to Sarkodie, his mother always complains bitterly over his refusal to pick his calls.

This statement by Sarkodie infuriated Blakk Rasta which led him to describe the rapper as arrogant.