GhPageEntertainmentSarkodie bash Nana Addo-led government in leaked new song
Entertainment

Sarkodie bash Nana Addo-led government in leaked new song

By Qwame Benedict
Sarkodie and Nana Addo meet at Flagstaff house
Sarkodie and Nana Addo
Tema-based rapper Sarkodie real Michael Owusu has finally given in and has thrown subliminal shots at the current government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo.

After being attacked multiple times by NDC supporters for pretending not to notice how Ghana is doing under Akufo-Addo, Sarkodie has dropped a new song criticizing Ghanaian politics.

Three songs, The Economy, Inflation, and Dumsor, were released by the rapper during the tenure of John Mahama as president to address national events.

He stopped speaking after President Akufo-Afro of the NPP succeeded Mahama, despite the fact that the nation was still struggling when he released those political songs in support of Mahama.

In a leaked excerpt from the song, he expresses how angry he is with how the country’s officials are doing things.

Sarkodie discussed political vigilantism and the nation’s “no employment syndrome.”

Take a listen to the leaked song below;

He praised Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana, and declared that the coup that forced him from office had been a significant loss for Ghana.

    Source:Ghpage

