- Advertisement -

Tema-based rapper Sarkodie real Michael Owusu has finally given in and has thrown subliminal shots at the current government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo.

After being attacked multiple times by NDC supporters for pretending not to notice how Ghana is doing under Akufo-Addo, Sarkodie has dropped a new song criticizing Ghanaian politics.

Three songs, The Economy, Inflation, and Dumsor, were released by the rapper during the tenure of John Mahama as president to address national events.

Also Read: A-Plus pulls up in a vintage car at the premises of UTV

He stopped speaking after President Akufo-Afro of the NPP succeeded Mahama, despite the fact that the nation was still struggling when he released those political songs in support of Mahama.

In a leaked excerpt from the song, he expresses how angry he is with how the country’s officials are doing things.

Sarkodie discussed political vigilantism and the nation’s “no employment syndrome.”

Also Read: Nana Addo’s government’s IMF bailout is just a political strategy to scam Ghanaians

Take a listen to the leaked song below;

He praised Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana, and declared that the coup that forced him from office had been a significant loss for Ghana.