Sarkodie beats Shatta Wale as the richest Ghanaian musician

Sarkodie emerged top ahead of Shatta Wale and other Ghanaian musicians as the richest musician in the west African nation according to Forbes.

According to the international finance rating company, Sarkodie’s net worth is $10million.

This may settle the long held argument among Ghanaians as to who is the richest musician as the highly repute global media organization has put a stamp on this.

Meanwhile there are other researches which have stated the Rapperholic musician as the richest Ghanaian musician adding revenues from youtube and other sources to shoot up to $14 Million.

Though there are differences in the amount quoted, the fact still remains that the legendary rapper is the richest Ghanaian musician currently per the 2021 report.

Shatta Wale became second on the list with a net worth of $6.5 Million. Without any slightest shake of doubt the name that comes to mind when you are talking about the richest Ghanaian musician. Shatta should be there.

This may probably come as surprise to many because of how the Ghanaian dancehall King has position himself over years with claim of being the richest.