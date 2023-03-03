type here...
Sarkodie celebrates Tracy Sarkcess as she celebrates her birthday

By Qwame Benedict
Sarkodie-and-Tracy-Sarkcess snipping wine
Sarkodie-and-Tracy-Sarkcess
Tema-based rapper Michael Owusu known in showbiz as Sarkodie has shown his lovey-dovey side whiles celebrating his wife Tracy Sarkcess on her birthday.

Today happened to be the birthday of Tracy and Sarkodie decided to put lovely words together to celebrate his better half and the mother of his children.

According to the rapper’s post, he is very happy to be celebrating another birthday of Tracey Sarkcess and thanking her for everything she has done for him and continues to do in their lives.

The rapper included four photos of himself and his wife toasting the big day while wearing black tops and holding wine glasses in addition to his tweet.

He posted: “I celebrate you every day for just being you wifey, but today is a “special” one … a day you came into this world … Thanks for everything, my Boss Tracy Owusu Addo. Happy Birthday @TracySarkcess”

See his post below:

Sarkodie’s tweet

