How Sarkodie ditched Efya his true love to marry Tracey because of her parents’ pressure ‘exposed’

It has been reported that Sarkodie, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, has been romantically involved with several notable women, including Yvonne Nelson and Efya Nokturnal.

Yvonne Nelson, in her book titled “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” revealed that she dated Sarkodie in 2010 and became pregnant with his child.



Allegedly, Sarkodie urged her to have an abortion as he was not ready to embrace fatherhood.



Yvonne further claimed that Sarkodie accompanied her to the clinic for the procedure but never contacted her again afterwards, leaving her in distress.

Efya



Additionally, Yvonne stated that during this period, Sarkodie was also in a relationship with Tracy Sarckess, whom Yvonne was unaware of, as she was studying abroad.

These revelations have stirred up various discussions, and even Sarkodie’s wife, Tracy, has come under scrutiny.



There are claims that Sarkodie’s true love at the time was Efya Nokturnal, and he had intentions of marrying her.



However, Efya’s behaviour apparently created difficulties in presenting her as “wife material” to Sarkodie’s family.

Moreover, it has been alleged that Sarkodie impregnated Tracy during the same period. Reportedly, Tracy’s family insisted on Sarkodie marrying her due to the pregnancy.

Reacting to that claim, I am Rukky Mumin on Instagram wrote: “Amongst his numerous girls, Efya according to that person, happens to be the one girl Sark really loves but considering Efya’s nature, his family were going to see her “not a wife material” so Sark wasn’t considering settling down until pressure was applied, especially after Titi was born.

“As I keep saying, most men are married to women they don’t love. Their real loves are out there and they’ll continue to enjoy life together, whiles the ones society calls decent, are kept home as wives.”

@Brimpongcelestine – It very true and now Tracy dey shade somebody ?. She should thank social inlaws ???.anka she be born one

Preddykatie – Hmm this matter err I remember Delay saying similar on her insta glam some years ago dat y was sarkodie not putting the ring on Tracy’s hand wen Tracy brought out a picture of her wearing a wedding gown,hmm could it be pressure from the public dats y dis marriage came on,cus it was a secret wedding oo

@Freshgrade – Welllllllllllll?? could be true oo cos I don’t know why it took nigga forever to have that wedding

@Kleny4519 – He probably married her out if gratitude. Gratitude for being with him when he had nothing. Or maybe not. He’s the only one who actually knows tho.

