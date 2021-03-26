type here...
GhPage Entertainment Sarkodie fan threatens to stop listening to him if he doesn't win...
Entertainment

Sarkodie fan threatens to stop listening to him if he doesn’t win a Grammy

By Qwame Benedict
Sarkodie fan threatens to stop listening to him if he doesn't win a Grammy
Sarkodie
- Advertisement -

The issue of Ghana not winning a Grammy award to date is still hurting some people in the country and the recent one of Nigerians Wizkid and Burna Boy winning in this year’s edition has made matters worse.

Undoubtedly, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are the biggest acts in the country and are the ones that music lovers are hoping they at least win a Grammy for the country.

A Nigeria-based fan of Sarkodie has told him that she would stop listening to his songs if he fails to win a Grammy in the next edition.

The fan identified as Godwinzzy Celestine is of the view that Nigerian musicians can help him attain that height and as such, he should concentrate on doing more collaborations with them adding that they are ready to help him out.

The full post reads: “BRO! If u don’t win Grammy award next year… I will definitely stop listening to ur songs! Nigerians musicians are ready to bring u back to the limelight once again… So try more collaboration With some of our 9ja super stars.. we are ready to help u. ???????????” he stated.

See screenshot below:

Sarkodie fan screenshot
Sarkodie fan

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, March 26, 2021
Accra
mist
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
89 %
1mph
34 %
Fri
89 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News