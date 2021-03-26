- Advertisement -

The issue of Ghana not winning a Grammy award to date is still hurting some people in the country and the recent one of Nigerians Wizkid and Burna Boy winning in this year’s edition has made matters worse.

Undoubtedly, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are the biggest acts in the country and are the ones that music lovers are hoping they at least win a Grammy for the country.

A Nigeria-based fan of Sarkodie has told him that she would stop listening to his songs if he fails to win a Grammy in the next edition.

The fan identified as Godwinzzy Celestine is of the view that Nigerian musicians can help him attain that height and as such, he should concentrate on doing more collaborations with them adding that they are ready to help him out.

The full post reads: “BRO! If u don’t win Grammy award next year… I will definitely stop listening to ur songs! Nigerians musicians are ready to bring u back to the limelight once again… So try more collaboration With some of our 9ja super stars.. we are ready to help u. ???????????” he stated.

