Big Man: Sarkodie features on Bob Marley’s “Stir It Up” remix

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has been featured on the yet-to-be-released remix of Bob Marley’s “Stir It Up’ track.

Breaking the news, Sarkodie described the feature as one of the most significant moments of his entire career.

He wrote:

“One of the highest moments in my career/Life… such a blessing to lay my vocals right next to the original vocals of the legend.”

“What a way to kick start this year !!! Definitely one of the highest moments in my career/Life… Big shouts to the team at island records @akosuas_ @Jaykjs and the Marley family for getting me on this amazing project by the legend #bobmarley… such a blessing to lay my vocals right next to the original vocals of the Gong…

“Finally we get to share with the world !!! Definitely my biggest highlight in my music journey big honor.. Friday we enjoy this ! More stories to share ”

Bob Marley’s management team also made a similar announcement by expressing how privileged they were to have one of Africa’s best rapper on the project.

“A special new version of “Stir It Up” is coming THIS FRIDAY featuring Ghanaian ?? artist @Sarkodie! Pre-save the track today at link in bio”

The remix seeks to connect Africa and the Caribbean and to make a strong statement about the existential connection between Africans and Blacks across the world.

“Stir It Up” was first released in 1973 by Bob Marley and the Wailers.