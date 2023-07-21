Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Sarkodie, the renowned rap heavyweight, has finally opened up about the reasons behind his most popular diss song, ‘TRY ME,’ in response to Yvonne Nelson’s abortion accusations from a decade ago.

The song addressed her claims of him pressuring her to undergo an abortion in 2010 and leaving her at the hospital.

During an appearance on Angel Ayee’s Way Up With Yee show in the USA, Sarkodie revealed that he purposefully chose not to grant radio and TV interviews on this sensitive matter.

He believed his words could be twisted to fit a particular narrative, leading to misinterpretation or sensationalism.

While discussing the topic, Sarkodie acknowledged that he wasn’t proud of his actions, but he felt compelled to share his side of the story.

Because he wanted to avoid being branded as an uncouth individual and, at the same time, felt the need to clarify his perspective.

As a typically quiet and reserved person, the award-winning rapper expressed that some people deliberately target him, knowing that he tends to pay little attention to negative comments.

This selective scrutiny might have allowed certain individuals to escape accountability for their actions.

However, Sarkodie emphasized that occasionally, he finds it necessary to address specific issues that could tarnish his hard-earned reputation.

By doing so, he aims to maintain his integrity and authenticity while setting the record straight on matters that hold significant personal importance.

Sarkodie’s decision to share his side of the story through his music reflects his commitment to honesty and ensuring that the truth is known.

Despite the challenges of dealing with sensitive issues in the public eye, he remains steadfast in safeguarding his reputation and addressing controversies that could impact his career and character.

