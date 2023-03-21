type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSarkodie hits the studio with Ludacris
Entertainment

Sarkodie hits the studio with Ludacris

By Qwame Benedict
Ludacris-and-Sarkodie
Ludacris-and-Sarkodie
- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo known in showbiz circles as Sarkodie has been spotted in the studio with American rapper Ludacris real name Christopher Brian Bridges.

Per the information we are picking up the two rappers are working on a project together that would be released to the public very soon.

In the video sighted, the two rappers could be seen rocking a white T-shirt and black trousers as they sit together in a studio.

Also Read: Video of Sarkodie and Prince Kofi Amoabeng in the gym trends online

Sarkodie’s right-hand man and manager AngelTown could be also seen in the video with another team member in the background also rocking the same white T-shirt making us wonder if they planned for that dress code for the studio session.

Watch the video below:

Sarkodie back in 2015 recorded a song with American rapper Ace Hood despite all the buzz about the song, fans expressed their disappointment with the song and also the failure of Ace Hood to promote the song on his timeline.

We patiently wait for the release of this project which many have hinted is going to be better than the one he recorded with Ace Hood years ago.

Read More: It’s irresponsible to keep decent cut while your son grows dreadlocks – Sarkodie told

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, March 21, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    4.5mph
    20 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News