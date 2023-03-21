- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo known in showbiz circles as Sarkodie has been spotted in the studio with American rapper Ludacris real name Christopher Brian Bridges.

Per the information we are picking up the two rappers are working on a project together that would be released to the public very soon.

In the video sighted, the two rappers could be seen rocking a white T-shirt and black trousers as they sit together in a studio.

Sarkodie’s right-hand man and manager AngelTown could be also seen in the video with another team member in the background also rocking the same white T-shirt making us wonder if they planned for that dress code for the studio session.

Watch the video below:

Sarkodie back in 2015 recorded a song with American rapper Ace Hood despite all the buzz about the song, fans expressed their disappointment with the song and also the failure of Ace Hood to promote the song on his timeline.

We patiently wait for the release of this project which many have hinted is going to be better than the one he recorded with Ace Hood years ago.

