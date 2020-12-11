Sarkodie pays surprise visit to his loyal fan in new video

- Advertisement -

Sarkodie got a fan shook with joy as he paid him a surprise visit at his home.

In a video spotted on social media, Sarkodie left his fan stunned as he went to his house unannounced.

Sarkodie, speaking to the fan, mentioned that he was just in the neighborhood and decided to pass through.

The fan was clearly star-struck covering his face in disbelief. He courteously let Sarkodie into his home to continue their conversation.

Sarkodie pays loyal fan surprise visit pic.twitter.com/mwau23FQCN — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) December 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Sarkodie had been labeled as one of the musicians to have publicly endorsed President-elect Nana Akufo Addo prior to the 2020 polls.

His song “Happy Day”, which featured Kuame Eugene was surrounded by controversy after some of the rapper’s lines suggested that he was in support of the President going on a second term.

However, Sarkodie vehemently denied that the song was an endorsement to the NPP, and for that matter Nana Akufo Addo.