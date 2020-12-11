type here...
GhPage Entertainment Sarkodie pays surprise visit to his loyal fan in new video
Entertainment

Sarkodie pays surprise visit to his loyal fan in new video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Sarkodie visits fan
Sarkodie visits fan
- Advertisement -

Sarkodie got a fan shook with joy as he paid him a surprise visit at his home.

In a video spotted on social media, Sarkodie left his fan stunned as he went to his house unannounced.

Sarkodie, speaking to the fan, mentioned that he was just in the neighborhood and decided to pass through.

The fan was clearly star-struck covering his face in disbelief. He courteously let Sarkodie into his home to continue their conversation.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie had been labeled as one of the musicians to have publicly endorsed President-elect Nana Akufo Addo prior to the 2020 polls.

His song “Happy Day”, which featured Kuame Eugene was surrounded by controversy after some of the rapper’s lines suggested that he was in support of the President going on a second term.

However, Sarkodie vehemently denied that the song was an endorsement to the NPP, and for that matter Nana Akufo Addo.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, December 11, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
3.5mph
75 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Electoral Commission releases the official number of parliamentary seats won by NPP and NDC

News Mr. Tabernacle -
The Jean Mensah led Electoral Commission after the declaration of the Presidential results yesterday, 9th December 2020 has come out with the number of...
Read more

Pastor defiles a 5-year-old girl a few days to his white wedding

Lifestyle Mr. Tabernacle -
It's a taboo to wake up without any new story. Ghpage has come across another sad and shocking story that might slow your day. The...
Read more

We made a mistake with the total valid votes cast–EC admits; amends presidential results

News Mr. Tabernacle -
The EC hours after the declaration of the Presidential results has come out correct some disparities in presidential election results percentages. The Electoral Commission(EC) of...
Read more

Fomena MP lists conditions under which he would rejoin the NPP

News Mr. Tabernacle -
The stone that the builders rejected has now become the cornerstone. This is the case of the MP-elect for the Fomena constituency,  in the Ashanti region Lawyer Andrews Asiamah...
Read more

If you die a stupid death we will give you a stupid burial- Kwaw Kese to NDC supporters protesting

Entertainment Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Kwaw Kese has warned NDC supporters against taking to the streets and protesting while mentioning that politicians are not worth dying for. The NDC has...
Read more

Election 2020: How Celebrities reacted after Nana Addo was declared the President-elect

News Qwame Benedict -
The Electoral Commission led by its Chairperson, Madam Jean Mensah, after the long wait finally declared President Nana Akufo-Addo winner of the 2020 election. According...
Read more

I’ll allow five guys chop me for free if Nana Addo wins – Lady

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
A lady on social media identified as Sandra Mensah raised the libido of guys on social media after she announced that she was going...
Read more

Funny Face allegedly admitted at Korle Bu Hospital

News Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Funny Face, according to reports, is unwell and has been admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. Instagram blogger by name aba_the_great claimed that...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News