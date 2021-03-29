type here...
Sarkodie records in a moving car

By Qwame Benedict
Sarkodie
Tema-based rapper and the CEO of Sarkcess music Sarkodie is currently in the United Kingdom work and check on some of his stuff.

Upon his arrival at the airport, he was picked up in a sleek and luxurious Mercedes Benz which was to take him to his destination.

Well, being a musician and a rapper for that matter he proved that no matter the environment and irrespective of the situation, he can drop some bars or probably record a hit song.

The ‘baby’ hitmaker is captured in a video fast going viral on social media sitting in a car and making new music a move that has left his fans in awe.

We all know songs are recorded in the studios but Sarkodie recording in a moving car has taken the act to a whole new level.

Watch the video below:

Let’s see what he has to his fans and music lovers.

Source:Ghpage

