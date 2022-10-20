- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has asserted that Sarkodie should have superseded Nigerian superstar Wizkid’s stardom, but he’s still not as internationally renowned as expected.

According to the dancehall musician, the multi-award-winning rapper is one of Ghana’s artistes who invest in their craft – from his music to his personal image – and should have been bigger than the Afrobeats star.

He reckons that his expectation of Sarkodie is not at easy as it may seem that’s why he does not struggle to fight opinions dubbing him as a “local champion” only recognised by his fans in Ghana.

“You see someone like Sarkodie, he should have been bigger than Wizkid. You see what Sarkodie even did. Sarkodie is putting money into his craft in terms of videos and everything to make it perfectly right but he is still not there,” Shatta lamented at a roundtable on Joy FM’s ShowbizAtoZ.

Shatta Wale further noted that things would have been different if Sarkodie made good use of the opportunity he had with Akon.

He said Sarkodie failed to capitalize on his association with the Senegalese-American singer and record producer when he had the chance to sign onto Konvict Music some years ago.

“If Sarkodie is doing it and I am watching him and he is still not making it. What he is doing, he is alone and he is using his money to do that…especially when Akon mentioned Sarkodie’s name. He should have been there but I could also say that he didn’t even take advantage of it,” Shatta Wale added.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale gave the impression that he sees Sarkodie as a role and fumbled when asked if he looks up to the rapper before deciding on whether or not to also invest in his craft.