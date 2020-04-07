- Advertisement -

Ghanaians were minding their businesses yesterday when Lynx entertainment former signee Asem who has been missing in the music industry for some time now drop a freestyle where he threw shots at Sarkodie.

Many people thought Sarkodie who has earlier said he wasn’t going to respond to the people dissing him surprised many after he dropped a song titled ‘Sub-Zero’.

In the Sub-Zero song he failed to mention the name of any ariste in the song but listening to it attentively one could hear he threw shots at Asem.

A line from the beginig of the songs goes like he is ready to dash out any frausted rapper who has left the country and staying aboard and trying to diss him 1k.

We don’t need to be told that Asem is currently cooling off in the States since his musical career took a nose dive.

Enough of the long talk listen to the song below:

Well, we wait patiently to see if ASEM would get the gut to respond back at Sarkodie.