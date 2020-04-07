type here...
Home Entertainment Sarkodie shreds Asem into pieces with 'Sub-Zero' diss track
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Sarkodie shreds Asem into pieces with ‘Sub-Zero’ diss track

By Qwame Benedict
0
Sarkodie-and-Asem
Sarkodie shreds Asem into pieces with 'Sub-Zero' diss track
- Advertisement -

Ghanaians were minding their businesses yesterday when Lynx entertainment former signee Asem who has been missing in the music industry for some time now drop a freestyle where he threw shots at Sarkodie.

Many people thought Sarkodie who has earlier said he wasn’t going to respond to the people dissing him surprised many after he dropped a song titled ‘Sub-Zero’.

View this post on Instagram

Sarkodie

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

Also Read: Sarkodie responds to King of Accra’s tweet describing him as ungrateful

In the Sub-Zero song he failed to mention the name of any ariste in the song but listening to it attentively one could hear he threw shots at Asem.

A line from the beginig of the songs goes like he is ready to dash out any frausted rapper who has left the country and staying aboard and trying to diss him 1k.

We don’t need to be told that Asem is currently cooling off in the States since his musical career took a nose dive.

Also Read: King of Accra calls out Sarkodie as stingy and for using and dumping him

Enough of the long talk listen to the song below:

Well, we wait patiently to see if ASEM would get the gut to respond back at Sarkodie.

Previous articleCourt sentences Funke Akindele and husband JJC Skillz
Next article12 punchlines in Sarkodie’s diss song ‘Sub Zero’ to Asem, Shatta Wale, Ball J, others

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

12 punchlines in Sarkodie’s diss song ‘Sub Zero’ to Asem, Shatta Wale, Ball J, others

RASHAD -
The most trending news in entertainment circles right now is Sarkodie's diss to some Ghanian musicians who have been on his neck...
Read more
Entertainment

Court sentences Funke Akindele and husband JJC Skillz

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nollywood Actress Funke Akindele known as ‘Jenifa’ from the popular Nigerian series ‘Jenifa’s diaries’ and husband JJC Skillz has pleaded guilty after they...
Read more
Entertainment

Becca for the first time shows the face of her adorable daughter(VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Ghanaian songstress Rebecca Acheampong known in showbiz circles as Becca has finally taken to social media to show off the face of...
Read more
Entertainment

Sarkodie responds to King of Accra’s tweet describing him as ungrateful

Qwame Benedict -
Tema-based rapper and the CEO of Sarkcess Micheal Owusu Addo aka Sarkodie has responded accordingly to music producer Nii the King of...
Read more
Entertainment

King of Accra calls out Sarkodie as stingy and for using and dumping him

Qwame Benedict -
Ghana music producer real name Nii Kommetey Commey but known in music circles as 'The King of Accra' has called out the...
Read more
Entertainment

Don’t go & beat Medikal up because of me – Sister Derby fires back at Fella Makafui

Mr. Tabernacle -
Yesterday, rapper AMG Medikal celebrated his birthday and as such many of his celebrity friends took to social media to show him...
Read more

TODAY

Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Accra
overcast clouds
28.9 ° C
28.9 °
28.9 °
75 %
4.4kmh
87 %
Tue
30 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
31 °
Sat
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Luxurious lifestyle of alleged Sakawa kingpin Stingo, Shatta Berry’s father

RASHAD -
One of the youngest stars making names for themselves in the entertainment circles in recent times is Shatta Berry, the TV Talent...
Read more
Entertainment

He is legally mine – Fella Makafui tells Sister Deborah after wishing Medikal a happy birthday

Qwame Benedict -
Yesterday, rapper AMG Medikal celebrated his birthday and as such many of his celebrity friends took to social media to show him...
Read more
News

Ghanaian invents solar-powered hand-washing sink to help fight COVID-19

Lizbeth Brown -
A young Ghanaian man has invented a solar-powered hand-washing sink using a metallic barrel to help curb the spread of Coronavirus.
Read more
Entertainment

Don’t go & beat Medikal up because of me – Sister Derby fires back at Fella Makafui

Mr. Tabernacle -
Yesterday, rapper AMG Medikal celebrated his birthday and as such many of his celebrity friends took to social media to show him...
Read more

ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News