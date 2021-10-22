- Advertisement -

Tema based rapper Sarkodie according to millionaire turned prophet Ibrah One would be shot to death very soon.

According to him, the death of Sarkodie is very close adding that his death is going to have a huge impact on Tracey who would also commit suicide.

He posted: “MY 6 MONTHS AGO DEATH PROPHECY ON SARKODIE IS VERY CLOSE, HE WILL BE SHOT DEAD AND HIS WIFE TRACY SARKCESS WILL COMMIT SUICIDE AFTER THE DEATH, SHE COULDN’T HANDLE THE NEWS OF HER HUSBAND DEATH. #IBRAHONE

LET’S SEE IFHIS PRAYERS WILL SAVE HIM”

See screenshot below:

Ibrah One post

We keep asking if these people predicting doom haven’t seen that the tables have turned as the Ghana Police Service have already picked up on Prophet over his prophecy.