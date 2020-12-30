Sarkodie unveils new Obidi Sunglasses going for Ghc200

- Advertisement -

Sarkodie has launched a new collection of sunglasses for his fans and followers costing Ghc200.

In collaboration with fashion brand, Rails of London, the rapper has unveiled his branded ”Obidi” sunglasses.

Sarkodie’s first attempt at fashion merchandising did not do as well as expected as his Sark Collections failed to accrue the expected revenue.

However, just as every strong minded person, the most decorated rapper in Africa has ventured into fashion once again as he has released new merchandise- sunglasses.

The Hip-hop artist has been seen on several occasions rocking these trendy dark shades but has now taken it a step further by getting his own branded ones for sale.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, he wrote, ”Y’all seen me rock it a couple of times NOW you can get it too “OBIDI” Sunglasses.”

SEE POST BELOW:

Sarkodie sunglasses

Hopefully, this new venture will be the beginning of Sarkodie’s success in fashion merchandising as he looks to diversify.