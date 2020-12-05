Sarkodie’s senior sister throws support behind John Dumelo and NDC

- Advertisement -

The senior sister of celebrated rapper Sarkodie identified as Veronica has thrown her support behind the NDC candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon John Dumelo to win the seat in the upcoming elections.

With less than a day to the much awaited 7th December elections, political parties are doing their last campaigning to get people to vote for them to handle the affairs of the country for the next four years.

Sympathizers of the biggest political parties are also canvasing for votes from citizens to help their candidate win.

Veronica Owusu Addo who we believe is a sympathizer of the opposition NDC took to her social media handle to post a video which has an NDC flag flying high while the parties anthem by the late Jewel Ackah plays in the background.

Sarkodie’s sister quoted a portion of the anthem which say: “From victory unto victory the NDC shall lead.” as the caption for the video.

After campaigning for the NDC, Veronica went ahead and called on people in Ayawaso West Wuogon to vote for John Dumelo by captioning the political poster of actor with the harshtag “#wedeyforyou @johndumelo1”

After her post, some of her followers who we believe are NPP supporters and not happy with her decision to campaign for the NDC promised to unfollow her on social media.