Sarkodie’s son jams to his latest Hastalavista song in new video

Son of rapper Sarkodie, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr clearly gets his knack for music from his dad as a new video shows him bopping to his father’s Hastalavista song.

The song which features Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, Zlatan Ibile, has expectedly gotten a great reception from fans.

The vibey song since its release has been making waves and is likely going to be one of the most played songs this Christmas.

Michael Owusu Addo Jnr clearly caught the vibe and started bouncing on his dad’s lap as they both jammed to it in Sarkodie’s in-house recording studio.

Sarkodie's son jamming to his Hastalavista song pic.twitter.com/IR0t9MxNIF — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) December 14, 2020

They both shared a beautiful father-son moment as the rapper was clearly enjoying himself just as much as his cute little son.

Meanwhile, Wendy Shay is also in the news as photos of her wedding ceremony hit social media.

Social media sensation, Bridget Bema commented on the singer’s wedding photos asking other celebrated women when they are also getting married.

The Kenyan content creator took the words right out of the mouths of many who never saw this coming.

Wendy Shay may have finally put to bed all rumours about her purported relationship with her manager, Bullet.