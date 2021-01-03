type here...
School resumes from Jan 15th – President announces

By Qwame Benedict
Nana Akufo Addo today in his 21st update to the country about the steps taken by his government to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus has announced the date that schools are supposed to resume.

According to the president, pupils from the Kindagatern to JHS in both public and private schools are supposed to be resume on January 15 whiles Form 2 and 3 Senior High Schools will reopen on January 18.

Since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the country last year, the President ordered that all schools be closed down so as to limit the spread of the virus after some institution recorded cases.

The first gentleman of the land in today’s update added that the Double Track system will end for SHS 1 and 3 students after the government expanded infrastructure in the existing schools across the country.

However, SHS 2 students will continue the double track system on reopening.

He went on to state that his government will ensure that the schools are fumigated and PPEs provided in the various institutions to ensure that all protocols will be adhered to strictly to avoid the spread of the deadly disease.

Source:Ghpage

